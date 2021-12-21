John Daly expects Tiger Woods to break Jack Nicklaus’ major record

Tiger Woods returned to golf this past weekend at the PNC championship, where he and his son, Charlie, were edged out by John Daly and his son, John Daly II.

The elder Daly appeared on “Fox & Friends” and made a bold prediction: Woods will break Jack Nicklaus’ all-time majors record.

“It’s Tiger,” Daly said. “It’s kind of like the Ben Hogan accident. I think he came back and won a couple majors after that. Luckily, I don’t think Tiger’s was as severe as Ben Hogan’s and they probably didn’t have the technology to fix Hogan’s body like Tiger’s.

“But I think Tiger’s gonna be fine. He looked good. He looked a little tired, but he still looked great. He’ll be back. I could see it in his eyes. He’s probably gonna beat Jack Nicklaus’ record and be the greatest of all-time.”

Tiger Woods after his shot on the 16th hole of the PNC Championship Sunday. Getty Images

This is a relatively bold prediction by Daly, and sportsbooks would probably love to take his action. Nicklaus won 18 majors; Woods is at 15. There was a time — before the infamous 2009 Thanksgiving weekend incident — it seemed like a foregone conclusion Tiger would ultimately surpass Nicklaus. However, the 2019 Masters is the only major he’s won since 2008.

John Daly and son John Daly II Screengrab

Nevertheless, it’s pretty miraculous that Tiger Woods has returned so swiftly to the links after a harrowing car accident last February, in which he nearly lost his leg. It may not be out of the question for him to return to competition for at least one major in 2022, and there may well come a day where he wins another one. However, winning three to catch Nicklaus — or four to pass him — would be a very tall order, one Woods is aware of.

Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 Major victories still stands. Getty Images

“I think something that is realistic is playing the Tour one day — never full-time ever again — but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did,” Woods said in late November. “I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”