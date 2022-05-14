John Daly disqualified from Tradition for not signing scorecard

John Daly was disqualified from the first PGA Tour Champions’ major of the year, the Regions Tradition, on Friday after failing to sign his scorecard.

Exactly what happened beyond that, however, is unclear as the tour didn’t offer any further details.

Daly, who shot an opening-round 68 at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, began his second round on the 10th hole and was off to a good start with birdies on four of his first 11 holes. Things unraveled quickly, though, when he double bogeyed two of his last three, which included a four-putt on his final hole according to the tour’s shot tracker, to card an even-par 72.

Still, that left him in decent shape heading into the weekend. But that wasn’t to be after failing to sign his card.

John Daly was disqualified from the Regions Tradition on Friday for failing to sign his scorecard. Getty Images

The DQ marked the 56-year-old’s first in 102 career starts on the senior circuit. In 541 starts on the PGA Tour, Daly was disqualified five times, most recently at the 2003 Valero Texas Open.

Prior to this week’s tournament, Daly had broken 70 just once in six starts on the senior circuit with his best finish being 27th.

Daly, a two-time major winner, including at the 1991 PGA Championship, is listed in the field for next week’s PGA Championship.