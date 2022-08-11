Joey Gallo belts key three-run homer in Dodgers’ win over Twins

Joey Gallo, who didn’t have many big hits during his short New York Yankees tenure, had a big moment for the Dodgers in their 8-5 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

With the Dodgers clinging to a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called on Gallo to pinch hit for Hanser Alberto with runners on first and second and two outs.

The 28-year-old promptly belted a three-run home run off righty reliever Griffin Jax, driving in Trea Turner, who doubled and Will Smith, who walked.

Joey Gallo belts a three-run homer off of Griffin Jax during the seventh inning of the Dodgers’ 8-5 win over the Twins. AP

It was Gallo’s first homer as a Dodger and his 13th of the season. Gallo, who has just 27 RBIs this season, is still hitting just .162, but has been a bit better since coming to Los Angeles.

In five games with the Dodgers, Gallo is hitting .214 (3-for-14) with eight strikeouts. Though he’s not tearing the cover off the ball, he’s posting better numbers than he did with the Yankees this season.

Gallo, who played in 82 games for the Bombers this season, hit just .159 with 106 strikeouts in 273 at-bats.