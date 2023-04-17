Joey Fisher on cusp of 2023 NFL Draft dream after years off as locksmith

Odds are that Joey Fisher was the only one of the NFL draft prospects on a visit to the Commanders’ practice facility last week who noticed the security key fobs.

He wondered which ones his father — a self-employed commercial locksmith subcontracted for jobs in the building — installed on the walls.

He thought back to walking around the empty locker room when he was learning the trade from his father and his football dream seemed out of reach.

He soaked in the full circle now that he is about to join an NFL offensive line as the first draft pick (in the middle rounds) from NCAA Division II Shepherd University since 1979.

Fisher didn’t play football for three years (2016-18) because he couldn’t find a school willing to offer him a scholarship after he decommitted from Maryland (coaching change) and left Towson before his freshman season started.

He bided time as a gym rat who practiced football with his younger brother.

“It wasn’t really by my choice,” Fisher told The Post. “I was always ready. I was sending out videos to teams and they said, ‘We’ll call you in the spring.’ But the spring came and went, and I never received any phone calls.”





Joey Fisher blocks for Shepard University. William Ransom/Shepherd University

As much as Fisher enjoyed watching his brother’s high school games, he felt “gut-wrenching” envy.

“That got at me, like, ‘I have to be on the field,’ ” the 6-foot-4, 296-pound Fisher said. “I felt like I’m built for football. I don’t fit the description of a locksmith, being my size. Whenever I would go with my dad, all the foremen would be like, ‘What are you doing here? Bringing security for the security?’ ”

Shepherd gave Fisher his second chance … as a tight end.

After five spring practices, Fisher wanted to change positions.

“I said, ‘Why don’t we do five practices on the D-line, five on the O-line, and wherever you help our team the most is where you’ll play? Just do the offensive line first because I just don’t want everyone to think the last stop before the bus station is offensive line,’ ” head coach Ernie McCook recalled. “I thought he could be different at offensive line because of his athleticism. And it was like a fish to water.”

Fisher never made it to defense.

Quick assimilation bodes well for Fisher’s future because the scouting consensus is that he will move from a 43-game starter at right tackle to guard.

The Jets worked him out at center.

Thirty teams attended Shepherd’s Pro Day, when Fisher put up 40 reps on the 225-pound bench press and ran a 4.90-second 40-yard dash — both of which topped the best marks by offensive linemen invited to the NFL Combine.

Critics will point to Fisher’s age (25) and competition level, but a slew of Division II and Division III offensive linemen have become NFL successes in the past eight years.





“He studied the position and did everything he could to make himself better on his own, outside of the coaching,” McCook said. “Linemen are hard to find, and somebody with his measurables, athleticism and power has an opportunity to help an NFL team.”

By the end of the 2021 season, Division I programs tried to recruit Fisher through back channels with grand promises.

He wasn’t about to transfer away from his family, his brother-turned-teammate and the fiancée he proposed to at Rockefeller Center during Christmastime.

“I really respect loyalty,” Fisher said. “Shepherd gave me the second chance to do what I’m doing today.”

Fisher proved his loyalty again when he shined in practices before the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and earned a late invite to the more heavily scouted Senior Bowl.

Instead of bailing on his initial commitment, he planned to play two series in the NFLPA game.

But he suffered a boxer’s fracture (a broken hand bone at the base of the pinkie) while pass-blocking, and was forced to sit out the Senior Bowl (he participated in interviews) to let his finger heal correctly, leading to his Combine snub.

“I kind of see myself as a Swiss Army knife,” Fisher said. “I want teams to know I’m going to give it my all to embarrass the guy in front of me.”

It seems the unusual journey unlocked a fire within Fisher.

“I feel like I was destined to play football,” he said. “It makes me respect the game and this process a little more because my path wasn’t the straightest.”