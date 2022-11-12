Joel Soriano takes over as St. John’s handles Lafayette

It was simple, really.

Nobody on Lafayette could handle Joel Soriano, the hulking 6-foot-11 center for St. John’s, in the paint.

Once the Red Storm started to take advantage of that mismatch — and began to limit Lafayette’s open looks from the 3-point line — any thoughts the Patriot League school had of an upset evaporated.

After going scoreless in 11 first half minutes, Soriano took over in a key stretch after halftime and the Red Storm shook off a shaky opening 25 minutes to knock off Lafayette, 83-68, at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday night.

The big man scored nine of his 13 points in an extended 26-10 run that turned the game in the Red Storm’s favor. As Soriano (10 rebounds) started to deliver in the post, it opened up the perimeter. Dylan Addae-Wusu hit a pair of 3-pointers and AJ Storr added another at the end of the run to push the St. John’s lead to 16 with 10:02 left.

David Jones scored 20 points to lead St. John’s (2-0), Addae-Wusu had 14 and Andre Curbelo added 10, with six assists.

T.J. Berger and Josh Rivera scored 17 apiece off the bench for Lafayette (0-2), which went 14-for-35 from 3-point range.

St. John’s perimeter defense was lacking in the first half. Some of it came in transition when Lafayette beat pressure. Other times, the open 3s came from dribble penetration or switches. The Red Storm’s close-outs were not good enough, and at times they didn’t seem aware Lafayette was looking to set up the 3-point shot despite hoisting 34 in a season-opening loss at Miami.

The Leopards hit eight of their first 15 3-point attempts, which enabled them to hang close and trail by just two at the break. Jones was by far the best St. John’s player in the opening half, scoring 14 points. The four other starters — Soriano, Montez Mathis, Curbelo and Posh Alexander — combined for just eight points.

Unlike the opener against Merrimack, turnovers weren’t an issue in the first 20 minutes, but shot selection and ball movement were. The Johnnies didn’t convert a field goal over the final 4:31. There were far too many one-pass possessions and drives into traffic that led to contested shots with a high degree of difficulty.