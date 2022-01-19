On Wednesday night, Joel Embiid put on a show for the 76ers faithful at the Wells Fargo Center.

Tying a career-high in points, the big man had a career game and led the team to a comfortable 123-110 victory. After being down early, by as 10 in the first half, the 76ers took control of this game behind a 47-point third quarter.

It was a game for the ages by the 76ers center. A superhuman effort but if you ask him, he was “okay”.

He’s clearly being modest. It was his dominant performance that pushed Mo Bamba’s career-high 32 points, 28 of which came in the first half, to the sideline.

Here are some all-time stats to know from Embiid’s monster showcase.

NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial)

50: Embiid’s career-high

The 50 points tie Embiid’s career-high, a mark he first set 11 months ago against the Chicago Bulls. In this home game, the Cameroonian big man started his onslaught on the league-worst Magic scoring all but five 76ers points in the first quarter.

He poured in 23 points in the third quarter, the same tally as the visitors, helping the 76ers flip the game on its head by outscoring the visitors by 24. The game was wrapped up in the fourth, where Embiid only added three to his points tally.

At the final buzzer, the 7-foot center also recorded 12 rebounds, three blocks and two assists on incredible shooting efficiency (17-of-23). Just take a look at this shot chart:

(NBA.com/stats)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e0/6e/embiid-shot-chart_10i4pfb9nlwfa1fq5gzc8hj17h.png?t=1970583558&w=500&quality=80



This game extends Embiid’s MVP-level stretch where he has scored 30 or more 13 of 15 games including 10 straight on the road.

2: Players to score 50 under 28 minutes

Scoring 50 points is a feat in itself but this Embiid performance stands out for an additional reason.

He only needed 27:03 minutes to reach the half-century mark, making him only the second player since 1982-83 to score 50 or more in under 28 minutes.

By considering his rebound tally, Embiid’s 27 minutes are the fewest logged to record a 50-point, 10-rebound game in the shot-clock era (since 1954-55).

Another remarkable fact of this monster game is Embiid’s damage at the free-throw line (15-of-17). He single-handedly made and attempted more free throws than the entire Magic squad (12-of-16).

3: 76ers players with multiple 50-point games

This 50-point game puts the 76ers center alongside some elite company.

He joins the likes of Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson as the only players in franchise history with multiple 50-point games. Having said that, he’s got a long way to go to catch either of those greats.

“Dominant in every way. Every shot was the right shot,” 76ers head coach Doc Rivers said, heaping praise on Embiid postgame.

Per Statmuse, Chamberlain is the franchise leader for 50-point games with 11 while Iverson has 10.

1: Player with 50 points, 12 rebounds and 73 FG%

Embiid is the first player since Michael Jordan in 1996 to score at least 50 points, 12 rebounds and shoot it at better than 73 percent from the field.

He becomes only the ninth player ever with those numbers, with the others being Wilt Chamberlain [8x], Karl Malone [2x], Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Truck Robinson, Kevin McHale, Larry Bird and Charles Barkley.

These past 15 games have really brought Embiid into the MVP conversation, averaging a league-best 33.0 points to go along with 10.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks on shooting splits of 55/38/83.7. Not to mention the team record through this stretch of 11-4 including a seven-game win streak.