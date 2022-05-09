Joel Bauman goes viral for herpes admission after MMA win

Joel Bauman goes viral for herpes admission after MMA win

An MMA fighter’s post-bout interview at Fury FC 61 Monday went viral after he made a shocking health confession on the mic.

Joel Bauman — who claimed a TKO victory over Reese Forest in their middleweight bout at Bert Ogden Arena in Texas — revealed he had recently dealt with herpes outbreaks.

“Last fight I was tired, I was exhausted,” Bauman said. “I’m about to launch this NFT that’s going to change the fight game. And I put in 30 all-nighters before that fight, I had herpes before that fight, two outbreaks in the span of a week. I’m here, I’m healthy, let’s go, whatever. It doesn’t matter.”

Joel Bauman as a wrestler at University of Minnesota
Getty Images

Bauman suffered a loss to American fighter Josh Fremd in February, which marked the second defeat of his professional career. His first loss occurred in 2019, against Jordan Young, via triangle choke. at Bellator MMA 224.

