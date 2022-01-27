Joe Schoen’s first Giants signing is ex-Bills RB Antonio Williams

Is this the start of a Buffalo-to-New Jersey pipeline?

Joe Schoen made his first player move as general manager of the Giants and it comes as no surprise he dipped into familiar waters, as on Thursday he signed running back Antonio Williams to a futures contract.

Antonio Williams signed a futures contract with the Giants Thursday. Getty Images

<br />

Williams, 24, spent the past two years with the Bills. Schoen spent the past four years as the Bills’ assistant general manager.

In 2021, Williams was on the practice squad. He has one NFL regular season game on his resume, when as a rookie in 2020 he played in the season finale, rushing 12 times for 63 yards in a 56-26 Bills victory over the Dolphins.

Joe Schoen speaks at his introductory press conference. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Schoen, 42, was introduced by the Giants Wednesday as their general manager and said he is diving into the roster, but his primary focus is to find a new head coach, with the search nearing its conclusion.

Williams went undrafted out of North Carolina. He spent the first two years of his college career at Ohio State.