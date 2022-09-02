Joe Schoen’s first Giants roster limited by salary cap

Joe Schoen steered clear of sharing any thoughts about how he feels the Giants will do in his first season as the general manager, stressing Thursday the task at hand, as opposed to the journey to come.

“We’re just trying to get through today,’’ Schoen said, referring to potential practice squad moves he is considering. “We’re still trying to put the pieces together, so I don’t want to set any expectations.’’

All well and good but also not entirely comprehensive. Schoen for the first time is in a position of top authority, and he knows he must live for today and plan for tomorrow. He did what he could, considering the salary cap limitations he had to work with, to fortify a weak roster, and there are no illusions that the 2022 Giants will be a powerhouse.

The more success Schoen and his handpicked head coach, Brian Daboll, squeeze out of their first season, the better for the Giants. Schoen must also look ahead. He will put on his scouting hat and hit the road this weekend for the start of the college football season. His first stop: Notre Dame versus Ohio State in Columbus.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen, left, and coach Brian Daboll speak with the media before practice. Bill Kostroun

Hmm, who might Schoen be especially interested in watching? The always-loaded Buckeyes have three potential Heisman Trophy candidates in running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and quarterback C.J. Stroud. That Schoen will be in the same building as one of the top quarterbacks set to enter the 2023 NFL Draft is a storyline that will punctuate the fall and winter.

In the here and now, Schoen has Daniel Jones as his starting quarterback, with Jones entering the final year on his contract. Maybe he plays well enough to warrant a new deal. Maybe he does not. Schoen will be prepared for either scenario.

“I’m not going to get into expectations, but I’m happy where he is,’’ Schoen said. “I think you guys saw the two preseason games he played in, I think he played well. You guys were here for the Jets practice. I think he performed well in the Jets practice.

“I know some people were getting on him early on. And it’s [defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s] defense, and he’s sending people from left field, and we’re not game-planning for that, while he’s also trying to be on the same page with some of the receivers. So, I think Daniel’s in a good place. I’m happy where he is. But again, we all know everybody’s got to go perform on Sundays, and that’s when the evaluations will really start.’’

Yes sir. All the evaluating and machinations thus far got the Giants to their 53-man roster. On Sept. 11, when the Giants face the Titans in Nashville, the clock starts on Jones, running back Saquon Barkley — also entering the final year of his contract — and every other player on a roster that looks different from 2021 and likely will look even more different in 2023.

The Giants are right up against the salary cap, and Schoen said he will have to restructure some existing contracts in the coming week — defensive lineman Leonard Williams is a prime candidate — to create needed space to operate the roster during the season.

The former assistant general manager in Buffalo, Schoen knew what he was getting into when he took the Giants job, having studied the books and realizing the ability to write big deals in free agency was going to be impossible in Year 1. The largest contract he was able to do on the open market was Mark Glowinski’s three-year, $18.3 million package that imported a new starting right guard.

“The situation’s the situation,’’ Schoen said. “It’s the hand we were dealt, and we’re going to do the best we can with what we have.’’

Given the financial constraints, Schoen’s first Giants roster is extremely thin at cornerback, and also vulnerable at inside linebacker, safety and tight end. Unless injured players make rapid recoveries, the depth on the offensive line is also suspect.

Schoen knows all this. He did what he could. He said he is thrilled with the type of guys he brought in.

“A big thing when you come in as a new regime is you’re trying to set the culture how you want the culture to look — physically or depth at a position or whatever it may be,’’ Schoen said. “I think what I’m most proud of is a lot of the players that we brought in, in terms of who they are as people and how we want to do things.

“They’re helping us set the foundation for where we want to go and how we want to build the roster.’’