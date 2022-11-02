Joe Schoen wants a long-term Giants deal for Saquon Barkley

Giants general manager Joe Schoen made it clear Wednesday it’s his preference to sign Saquon Barkley to a long-term contract extension.

The 25-year-old running back, who was the second-overall pick in the 2018 draft, is playing this season under the fifth-year option contract the Giants picked up for $7.217 million.

After missing most of the 2020 season with a knee injury and struggling to regain his form last season, Barkley has looked as good as ever this year, leading the team with 779 rushing yards, a 4.8-yard average and five TDs as well as in receptions — 28 for 189 yards.

Those rushing numbers project for a full season to 1,655 yards with 11 TDs.

Schoen, in his first year with the Giants, speaking on WFAN, expressed interest in keeping Barkley around.

“Saquon is a culture guy that fits into everything we’ve asked,’’ Schoen said. “He’s a captain and he’s a very good player at his position who’s having a very good season. So, he’s a guy obviously we’re going to do our due diligence on and we’d like to keep him around here, so we can get into contract extension talks.

Robert Sabo

“You have a value for a player, where we see him and why and then knowing that you do have the franchise tag as a tool in your tool box.’’

If the Giants were unable to come to a long-term contract agreement, they could retain Barkley with the franchise tag, which would project to pay him $12.6 million in 2023.

“Saquon and I have a great relationship,’’ Schoen said. “I’ve talked with him [and] told him I’d like him to be here, and I think he’s in the same boat. So, we’ll see if we can work something out here at some point.’’

The 2021 season output was the worst of Barkley’s career with 856 yards from scrimmage. Through just eight games this season, he’s already surpassed that total with 968.

He led the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 2,028 in 2018 and is on a pace to put up 2,057 this season, with one added game due to the 17-game schedule.

