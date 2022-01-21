Joe Schoen is great hire as Giants GM

Joe Schoen Buffalo Bills

The Giants have a new GM. Joe Schoen is their guy and Giants fans are thrilled with the hire. With a new GM comes an emergency episode of the “Blue Rush” podcast with Lawrence Tynes and Paul Schwartz. What does Schoen bring to Big Blue? What moves will he make? Who will he make the next Giants head coach?

Blue Rush Podcast with Paul, Lawrence & Jake

JOE SCHOEN: It came down to him, Adam Peters and Ryan Poles. Has experience with a team that QB and cap issues in Buffalo. Helped turn that franchise into a division winner and playoff team. He can help turn the Giants misfortunes around quickly. He’s got draft capital here and some talent.

Is Brian Daboll the top option? Who else could the Giants hire? Dan Quinn? Doug Pederson? Leslie Frazier? LT’S GREEN BAY KICK: Looking back 14 years ago to Tynes’ game-winning 47-yard field goal in frigid Green Bay in 2008 to send the Giants to Super Bowl 42.

