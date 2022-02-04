Joe Schoen aims to revitalize Giants scouting process from within

MOBILE, Ala. — Who scouts the scouts?

Joe Schoen, that’s who.

Coming soon, the new general manager of the Giants will be engaging in a double-pronged evaluation process as he embarks on his first NFL draft as the final-say guy, as his word will be the last word on which players will make up the Giants’ 2022 draft class.

He needs to assess, grade and position the players on the team’s draft board. Intertwined with all this, Schoen must figure out who within his staff he can lean on, who has the sharpest eyes, who writes the most comprehensive reports and who he can trust with the most important roster-building endeavor undertaken each year.

Schoen will evaluate the evaluators.

He did not come in the day he was hired, Jan. 21, and usher people to the door. Schoen believes in discovering what he has in-house before looking elsewhere — even if the Giants’ house is in need of extensive repair. The Giants went 4-13 this past season and are 22-59 the past five years. Clearly, they have done a poor job in many areas, including and most damagingly, procuring talent out of the NFL Draft.

Joe Schoen plans on revitalizing the Giants’ scouting process Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Schoen in time will make changes to the operation, but before he does, he will work with those under contract to find college players in the draft. This includes Chris Pettit, the director of college scouting, Tim McDonnell and Mark Koncz — the co-directors of player personnel — and all the scouts the Giants sent to college campuses and stadiums around the country in 2021.

“We’ve got some really talented people in the building with the Giants that have done a good job with their system and we’ll continue to develop it,’’ Schoen said this week at the Senior Bowl.

Make no mistake, as the scouts report to Schoen, they will be under scrutiny. He will start building relationships over the next few months. He took the entire scouting department out to dinner Tuesday night.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know them,’’ Schoen said. “It was good to get to meet them, find out where they’re from, what they’re about.’’

The new boss will be watching. Schoen said he is ahead of where he usually is in his draft preparation this time of year — he has already studied players projected to go in the first four rounds — and he has taken all his draft notes from Buffalo to use with the Giants. Schoen will hear what the scouts he inherited say about these players and then compare it with the work he did with the Bills.

“So when I go into the meetings it’s really going to be their presentation, their background, evaluation with a player,’’ Schoen said. “I want to see how they present that to me and how clearly they can talk about the players and what they know about them.’’

In the past, the Giants’ scouts did not meet as a group in February to talk about players. Schoen observed how well meeting as a group worked in Buffalo and he will bring this approach to his new team. The entire group will watch film together for two weeks.

“It will be a good chance for me to go through scenarios with the scouts, see how they think,’’ Schoen said. “Some people are very tunnel-visioned and they’re gonna stick to their grades to the death. Some are more flexible. Some are good at background and they are high-graders or low-graders. As we go through the process, I think there’s 300-plus names on the board right now, I’m gonna get a pretty good feel for who can do what.’’

<br />

Watching together, Schoen believes, will help as far as staff development. Younger scouts can hear how the more experienced among them break down a player. If a veteran scout, for example, says “This guy has got really good vision’’ the younger scout can then learn what to look for to gauge the field vision of a player.

“We’re talking out loud, it’s not dead silent,’’ Schoen added. “I think talking out loud … will help develop the staff and then when they’re sitting in a hotel room in November at Alabama maybe they’re thinking more big picture and it helps them become better evaluators.’’

After these all-inclusive film sessions, Schoen will spend time with the scouts during the combine in March in Indianapolis and then for about three weeks in April at the team facility leading into the draft. Those meetings will expand to include personnel from the medical, training and psychological departments to offer their analysis of each player.

For now, the way the Giants grade players will remain the same. Schoen recalls he once had to change the grades of nearly 600 players he evaluated because there was a new hire at the top.

“I always said if I’m in that position I’m gonna come in and adapt to the grading scale, how they do things, because it’s easier for one person to do that than 15 people to learn my system,’’ Schoen said.

Soon enough, the scouts will have to adapt to what Schoen wants, as he was hired to improve all that has gone wrong, for far too long.