Joe Ryan will propel Milwaukee

Are you prepared for the big one?
No, not the Home Run Derby. New York City Emergency Management has issued guidelines in case there is a nuclear attack.
Step one: Get inside, FAST! Step two: Stay inside, head lower. Step three: Stay tuned and wait. Uplifting, yes. Good news though. If you happen to survive, Costco has promised not to raise the price on its hot dogs.
Another big one. The NL Central leading Brewers visit the AL Central leading Twins.
Both teams hold tenuous leads. Milwaukee’s Aaron Ashby (2-6, 4.52 ERA) is having a rough sophomore season.
He’s allowed 20 runs over his last 23 ²/₃ innings. Minnesota’s Joe Ryan (6-3, 3.09) has been more reliable, allowing three runs over his last 11 frames and has been tagged with a loss just once in his last seven starts.
Play 10 units on the Twinkies.
Kaboom! The Reds scored four runs in a miraculous ninth inning and beat the heavily favored Yankees 4-3. Kaboom! Up +1,833 charliehustles.