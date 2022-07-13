Joe Ryan will propel Milwaukee

Another big one. The NL Central leading Brewers visit the AL Central leading Twins.

Both teams hold tenuous leads. Milwaukee’s Aaron Ashby (2-6, 4.52 ERA) is having a rough sophomore season.

He’s allowed 20 runs over his last 23 ²/₃ innings. Minnesota’s Joe Ryan (6-3, 3.09) has been more reliable, allowing three runs over his last 11 frames and has been tagged with a loss just once in his last seven starts.

Play 10 units on the Twinkies.

Kaboom! The Reds scored four runs in a miraculous ninth inning and beat the heavily favored Yankees 4-3. Kaboom! Up +1,833 charliehustles.