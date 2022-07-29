Joe Musgrove close to $100 million extension with Padres

Joe Musgrove and the Padres are nearing agreement on a five-year, $100 million contract extension, The Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Friday. The deal would keep the right-hander in San Diego through the 2027 season.

Musgrove, who is due to be a free agent following the season, has emerged as one of the top pitchers in all of baseball this year. He has pitched to a 2.63 ERA — the fifth-best mark in the National League — across 109 ⅓ innings, posting an 8-3 record for the second-place Padres.

Joe Musgrove’s reported contract extension would keep him in San Diego through 2027. Getty Images

Musgrove at this year’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Getty Images

San Diego initially acquired Musgrove from the Pirates following the 2020 season in a three-team deal that sent All-Star reliever David Bednar to Pittsburgh, and also landed the Mets left-handed pitcher Joey Lucchesi. Since becoming a Padre, Musgrove has a pristine 2.97 ERA in 290 ⅔ innings.

Musgrove was a Padres fan throughout his childhood, growing up just a half hour from Petco Park in nearby El Cajon, Calif.

Musgrove’s reported new contract will come with a significant raise, as he is making $8.63 million this season in his final year of arbitration.