Joe Judge, Ron Rivera embrace after previous ‘clown show’ dig

Joe Judge and Washington coach Ron Rivera met at midfield after the Giants’ 22-7 loss on Sunday, hugged and exchanged a few words.

“You can talk to Ron about that,’’ Judge said.

Last week, Judge after the loss in Chicago said the Giants are not a team that has fistfights on the sideline, calling those teams “clown show organizations.’’ It was fairly obvious that Judge was referring to Washington, as two of its defensive linemen, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen, did indeed come to blows earlier this season.

“My take on that is that he didn’t know what our guys go through,’’ Rivera said. “To make a comment like that, that was unfair just because people understand that these guys have gone through an awful lot in a very short period of time — with the whole COVID outbreak, the situation like that, with the unfortunate accident, with the untimely death of a couple of other people. You’ve got to understand these young men are going through a tough time.’’

Joe Judge and Ron Rivera embraced after the Giants’ loss to Washington. Charles Wenzelberg, Getty

Rivera said his postgame exchange with Judge was, “Absolutely fine.’’

The Giants will have nine home games next season: Bears, Lions, Texans, Colts, Panthers, Ravens plus their three NFC East rivals, the Eagles, Cowboys and Washington.

The Giants will have eight road games next season: At Green Bay, Jacksonville, Minnesota, Tennessee and Seattle, in addition to their annual road trips to Philadelphia, Dallas and Washington.

It is always tempting yet foolhardy to predict the strength of schedule as soon as it is made official, as teams change from one year to the next. At first glance, it looks as if the Giants have a fairly soft grouping of opponents for their games at MetLife Stadium, with six of the nine games against teams that finished 2021 under .500.

This was the 100th regular-season loss for the Giants since they won Super Bowl XLVI — an average of 10 losses a season for 10 years.

Jake Fromm’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton early in the fourth quarter was the first TD for a Giants wide receiver in 10 games — since Week 7 against the Panthers.

After giving up a field goal as time expired in the first half, the Giants ended the season having been outscored 79-0 in the last two minutes of the first half.

The game devolved into comedy after offensive lineman Korey Cunningham was called for an illegal formation penalty for not reporting in as an eligible receiver early in the second quarter. For the remainder of the game, there were derisive and vocal cheers whenever referee Adrian Hill announced, “79 reporting as eligible.’’

“Every time he came in and reported, obviously, noticed a crowd of cheers,’’ Fromm said. “Kind of got us going in the huddle a little bit.’’

Fans jeered Korey Cunningham after he failed to report as eligible. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Fromm finished with two interceptions and one lost fumble. He said he wants to come back in 2022.

“Absolutely, 100 percent,’’ Fromm said. “I love it here. New York. The organization. I love being a New York Giant and hope to be.’’

RG Will Hernandez, an impending free agent, likely played his last game for the Giants. He came into the game having started every game, playing all 1,0421 snaps on offense in the first 16 games.

Hernandez started in Week 18 despite an ankle injury but he was forced out late in the first quarter. This was the first time Hernandez ever missed any snaps because of an injury. He played every snap his first two seasons and every snap in the first seven games in 2020 before he went on the reserve/COVID-19 list.