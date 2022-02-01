Joe Ingles: NBA players send Jazz swingman messages of support on Twitter following season-ending injury

Players around the NBA sent messages of support to Aussie Joe Ingles, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

