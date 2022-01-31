The Hamden Journal

Joe Ingles injury update: Jazz swingman suffers knee injury vs. Timberwolves

Utah Jazz swingman Joe Ingles exited Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after suffering an apparent knee injury in the second quarter.

Ingles exited the game and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest shortly after.

Here’s everything we know about the injury.

What is Joe Ingles’ injury?

Ingles went down after his left knee gave way on a drive to the basket, with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that there is fear that the Aussie ‘suffered a significant left knee injury’. 

How long will Joe Ingles be out?

It’s unclear how long Ingles will be sidelined, but he is set to undergo an MRI on his left knee on Monday.

Ingles has been an ironman in his time with the Jazz, rarely missing games, with this being the first serious injury of his NBA career.

Entering tonight’s game, Ingles is averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game on 40.8 percent shooting from the field and 35.1 percent from the 3-point line through 44 games. 

Jazz upcoming schedule

Date Opponent Time (ET) National TV
Feb. 2 vs. Nuggets 10:00 p.m. ESPN
Feb. 4 at Nets 9:00 p.m.
Feb. 7 vs, Knicks 9:00 p.m.
Feb. 9 vs. Warriors 10:00 p.m. ESPN
Feb. 11 vs. Magic 9:00 p.m.
Feb. 14 vs. Rockets 9:00 p.m.

