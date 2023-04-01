Joe Harris finds ‘luxury’ in new backseat Nets role

Joe Harris sees the bigger picture.

The Nets’ acquisitions of Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving deals has meant a diminished role for Harris.

Bridges, Johnson and Finney-Smith are particularly strong 3-point shooters, a role that Harris had previously carved out for himself as one of the league’s best from behind the arc.

Harris has seen his playing time reduced since their arrival, but he only sees it as a positive.

“It’s definitely a luxury of this team,” Harris said after Brooklyn’s 124-107 win over the Hawks on Friday night. “A lot of space on the floor for primary ball-handlers, facilitators.”

Harris played 21 minutes in the win, his second-most in a game since March 7.





Joe Harris has taken a back seat on the Nets rotation since acquiring Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith. Getty Images

He recorded 11 points and nailed three of six 3-pointers as the red-hot Nets shot 45 percent from behind the arc.

But despite his slight re-emergence, Harris knows it's the result of a group effort.





Nets forward Joe Harris shoots a 3 point shot over Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen in the first half at Barclays Center. for the NY POST

“When the ball is moving, getting guys shots, it’s definitely a fun way to play,” Harris said. “It’s an unselfish group, so typically giving up good shots for great shots and making the extra pass, it’s always better to play that way.”

Dinwiddie finished the month of March with 146 assists after recording 12 of them in Friday night’s win.

It’s the most assists Dinwiddie has ever recorded in a month and was the most in the NBA — more than any of the league’s top playmakers/assisters, including James Harden, Trae Young and Chris Paul.

Cam Thomas continued his slide down the Nets’ rotation, logging just three minutes and going scoreless Friday night.





Magic guard Caleb Houstan defends Cam Thomas. USA TODAY Sports

He had seemed to regain somewhat of his role the two previous games, playing 22 and 28 minutes, but reverted back to the role he’s grown accustomed to since the Nets overhauled their roster.

Durant poured in 30 points on 11 of 15 shooting in the Suns’ 100-93 win over the Nuggets on Friday, his highest scoring output with Phoenix.

Durant has remained unbeaten with the team, improving to 5-0 since the blockbuster trade.

He’s averaging 25.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 blocks per game with the Suns.