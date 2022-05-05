Joe Girardi booed by Phillies fans as pressure grows

Could Joe Girardi’s days be numbered in Philadelphia?

The former Yankees manager was booed off the field by Phillies fans in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s game at Citizen Bank Park, as he walked out to take pitcher Zack Wheeler out of the game. Wheeler had only thrown 78 pitches, allowing no runs, and the fans clearly didn’t approve of the skipper’s decision to pull the ace with the game still scoreless.

Jose Alvarado, who came in for Wheeler, got a quick out to end the inning, but the game remained scoreless past the ninth. In the 10th, Girardi brought in Brad Hand – who gave up both runs in the 2-1 defeat to complete Texas’ two-game sweep by the Rangers.

The Phillies are now 11-14 on the season and 121-126 throughout Girardi’s tenure. Philadelphia has the league’s fourth-highest payroll in 2022, but so far that hasn’t translated to wins.

After the game, Girardi was asked about the team’s mindset as the struggles continue.

“We need to play better,” Girardi said. “We need to find ways to win games and win series.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi walks back to the dugout after relieving Zack Wheeler Getty Images

“They come out and they work hard every day. And they’re pissed. We’re all upset about this. But they have the ability to do it, and I believe they’re going to do it.”

With Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber anchoring the offense, and Wheeler and Aaron Nola as potent a one-two punch on the mound as you can get, it feels like Girardi may be approaching put up or shut up time in Philly.