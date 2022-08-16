Joe Flacco dominates, Denzel Mims has highlight reel TD for Jets

Observations from Jets camp on Tuesday.

Way to Joe!

Joe Flacco completed 14 of 17 passes in team periods, with three touchdowns and a two-point conversion to Corey Davis. He was sacked twice. After 10 straight completions, Flacco’s first miss came on his 11th throw. One of his prettiest throws of camp was a bullet pass to wide receiver Elijah Moore on a deep out-cut.

Joe Flacco

Kenny Yeb-d’oh!

Kenny Yeboah, who is on the Jets roster bubble and competing against fellow tight ends Lawrence Cager and Trevon Wesco for a spot, dropped a would’ve-been touchdown pass from quarterback Mike White.

Caught My Eye

In one of his few reps, Denzel Mims had an impressive leaping touchdown grab from quarterback Chris Streveler. The 24-year-old wide receiver went up and over safety Elijah Riley and cornerback Luq Barcoo to bring it down.

Medical Report

DT Quinnen Williams (ankle) was not at practice. CB D.J. Reed (hamstring) participated in defensive drills. RB La’Mical Perine needed medical attention after carrying the ball. DL Vinny Curry (hamstring) returned to practice. OT Mekhi Becton was officially placed on IR.