Joe Douglas has found the right Jets recipe

There is an annual Thanksgiving tradition in the Joe Douglas’ household in which he deep fries a turkey for his family.

You have to think that bird is going to taste a bit better this year.

The general manager has shown his penchant for finding the right ingredients in building the 2022 Jets. In his fourth season with the team, Douglas has the Jets turning the corner. At 6-3, the playoff dream will be alive when Douglas’ family digs into its Thanksgiving deep fried turkey.

Douglas has overcome a shaky first draft in 2020 to put together a roster that has overperformed everyone’s expectations this season. His rookie class is the strongest the Jets have had in at least 22 years and maybe ever. Sauce Gardner is a candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Breece Hall was on his way to being a contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year before his ACL tear. Garrett Wilson looks like a future Pro Bowler.

But it is not just the draft picks who are shining for Douglas.

The beauty of Douglas’ work is in some of the lower-profile additions he has made to this team. On the current 53-man roster, there are just four players who were with the Jets preceding Douglas’ hiring in June 2019. Quinnen Williams, C.J. Mosley, Nathan Shepherd and Thomas Hennessy were all inherited by Douglas. The rest of the roster is his work.

Douglas likes to say you can “microwave a defense, but you have to slow cook an offense.” He is proving that this season with the defense, which has made the leap from 32nd in the NFL last year to seventh in total defense entering the Jets’ bye this week.

Joe Douglas had his fair share of doubters early, but his Jets are showing plenty of progress. Bill Kostroun

The starting defense has high-profile players like Quinnen Williams and Gardner, but it is also getting huge plays from defensive backs D.J. Reed and Jordan Whitehead — free-agent signings that were not seen as no-brainers at the time. Douglas made late a training camp addition in linebacker Kwon Alexander that has paid dividends. He re-signed safety Lamarcus Joyner and he leads the team with three interceptions.

Bryce Huff, an undrafted free agent in 2020, made one of the biggest plays of the win over the Bills on Sunday with his fourth-quarter strip-sack of Josh Allen.

Douglas has shown he can find players in all different ways. Like Alexander, left tackle Duane Brown was a training-camp addition. John Franklin-Myers and Quincy Williams were waiver claims in 2019 and 2021, respectively. Starting right guard Nate Herbig was plucked off the scrap heap in May after the Eagles cut him.

On Sunday, Herbig led the way as the Jets pushed the Bills around. On the grinding, go-ahead drive, Herbig cleared the way for James Robinson, whom Douglas acquired by trade two weeks ago after losing Hall.

The timing of the Jets’ arrival could not be better for Douglas. The bull’s-eye was going to land on him if the Jets had another terrible season this year. Head coach Robert Saleh and his staff have only been here since 2021. They were not going anywhere, barring something drastic. But there were some who were questioning Douglas after four seasons and very few wins.

Douglas has quieted those questions … for now.

Quarterback Zach Wilson may ultimately be who defines Douglas’ legacy as the general manager. The 2021 No. 2-overall pick has not yet made that decision look as good as some of the other ones Douglas has made on the job. There is still time for Wilson to make Douglas look good, but many GMs don’t get a second shot at drafting a franchise quarterback.

That is a discussion for another day, though. Right now, the Jets are cooking and Joe Douglas is the man who found the right recipe.

Pass the deep-fried turkey.