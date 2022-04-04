Joe Davis will be Fox’s new voice of World Series

Joe Davis will be the new voice of the World Series, The Post has learned.

Davis replaces Joe Buck, who ended his nearly quarter century run after he left Fox for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” booth last month. Davis, 34, is also the TV voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, having replaced the legendary Vin Scully in 2017.

With Fox Sports, Davis will team with analyst John Smoltz. The two have worked together a lot in previous years, as Buck did not call many regular season games. Davis also would fill in for Buck on its postseason games when Buck had conflicts.

Joe Davis will replace Joe Buck as MLB’s top baseball play-by-play man Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Davis also calls college football and the NFL for Fox.

With Davis moving up a slot on baseball, Adam Amin figures to take over the No. 2 spot on Fox’s MLB game coverage.

Fox Sports declined comment.

The Post reported last week that Fox will have Kevin Burkhardt replace Buck as its No. 1 NFL play-by-player. It has not yet figured out its lead game analyst to follow Troy Aikman, who also headed to ESPN. Greg Olsen is one known candidate for the lead Fox game analyst role.

Fox has two of the next three Super Bowls. It has the World Series every year – and it will be Davis on the call after 24 years of Buck.