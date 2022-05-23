Joe Davis is ready to be the ace of Fox’s baseball crew

Get plugged in on the latest in sports media Sign up for Andrew Marchand’s Sports Clicker, a weekly Sports+ exclusive.

Joe Davis will make his debut as the new lead baseball voice of Fox Sports next Saturday when he and John Smoltz call Mets-Phillies from Citi Field.

Davis had been Joe Buck’s understudy, calling plenty of big games, but Buck still handled the biggest. With Buck moving to ESPN, Davis is now the voice of the World Series, so let’s find out more about how Davis got here.

The Davis File

Age: 34

Staus: Married with two boys and a girl (6, 3 and 1).

Hometown: Potterville, Michigan

College: Beloit College (Wisconsin)

Major: Communications (minor Journalism)