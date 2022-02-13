Joe Burrow’s Super Bowl 2022 outfit revealed

Joe Burrow is once again giving new meaning to Sunday best.

In the hours leading up to Super Bowl 2022, the Bengals quarterback, 25, arrived at SoFi Stadium in a striped black and gray suit which he paired with Nike sneakers, a black hat and his signature shades.

Burrow, who is playing in his first-ever Super Bowl, naturally set Twitter ablaze with his game-day look.

“Arriving like a boss,” one fan tweeted, while another replied, “I freakin love it!!!”

Elsewhere on Instagram, Bengals proudly proclaimed “Joeee BRRR” as others dropped fire emojis.

Burrow’s style has been one of the biggest storylines throughout the 2021 NFL season, with the former first-overall pick rocking rimless shades in postgame press conferences and Joe Namath-eque winter coats.

Joe Burrow arrives Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, for Super Bowl 2022 at SoFi Stadium Instagram/Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals quarterback makes his way to the locker room ahead of Super Bowl 2022 on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 Instagram/Cincinnati Bengals

For the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs two weeks ago, in which the Bengals punched their ticket to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years, Burrow sported a dazzling “JB9” chain with a black turtleneck. He told reporters after the 27-24 overtime win that the stones in his necklace were very much real.

“They’re definitely real,” Burrow said of the diamonds in January. “I make too much money to have fake ones, so, these are real.”

Burrow makes his way to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City before the 2022 AFC Championship against the Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Burrow inked a four-year, $36.1 million contract with the Bengals after Cincinnati drafted him with the No. 1 pick in 2020. With a Super Bowl win Sunday over the Rams, he could potentially add another icy accessory to his already stacked collection.