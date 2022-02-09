Joe Burrow’s injured knee keeps getting stronger

Fourteen months ago, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was in Los Angeles to get reconstructive surgery on his left knee. Now, he returns as a Super Bowl quarterback.

Burrow has made a remarkable recovery from the knee injury that ended his rookie season after 10 games. He has come back and gotten more and more comfortable on the knee, something that was clear in the Bengals’ win over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. He showed his ability to extend plays and scramble in that game. Burrow ran five times for 25 yards and ran for four first downs.

“It’s night and day from the first half of the season,” Burrow said. “I wasn’t really able to do any of that the first half. I’ve really started to come into my own in that sense, making plays, extending plays. That’s something I’ve always been able to do, and I’m starting to finally feel like myself and able to pull out of some of those tackles when defensive players have me wrapped up in the pocket, and I’m starting to be able to get out of those situations and make some plays.”

Joe Burrow has been able to run following his knee surgery last season. USA TODAY Sports

As Burrow has gotten more comfortable, it has added another dimension to the Bengals’ offense. He led the league with 10.7 yards per attempt when extending plays and had six touchdown passes thrown on the run, per NFL NextGen stats.

“I think it got more comfortable closer to the bye and we started to say, ‘OK, he looks like he’s back 100 percent,’ ” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “It’s hard to ever guess how far along he is, but we could see his confidence growing and his movement skills and certainly this back half of the season he looks like the guy that played for us last year pre-injury.”

The return to Los Angeles is an interesting footnote to Super Bowl LVI for Burrow. Rams team physician Neal ElAttrache was Burrow’s surgeon 14 months ago. Now, he will be on the other sideline.

ElAttrache may be watching Burrow run on the Rams with that surgically repaired knee.

“His ability to extend plays, go off-script, do anything that involves moving the pocket and moving the landmarks for the receivers and let those guys go create has generated a number of explosive plays and first downs over the course of the year,” Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. “He’s got a great natural feel for moving the pocket. It’s a huge part of playing quarterback in the NFL these days. Guys have to be able to do that. He does it as good as anybody else.”