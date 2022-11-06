Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, watches Bengals’ dominant win

The Joe Burrow koozie is back in action.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Olivia Holzmacher — who is the longtime girlfriend of the Bengals quarterback — elaborated on the return of her favorite accessory, which has been present for several Cincinnati game days this season.

“If I’m honest I’ve misplaced this koozie for a minute,” Holzmacher said. “We’re back.”

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow with his girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher. Instagram

Olivia Holzmacher shows off her Joe Burrow koozie on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Instagram

Holzmacher, who has been linked to Burrow since 2017, went on to post more photos from the Bengals game, which saw Cincinnati dominate the Carolina Panthers, 42-21.

Burrow completed 22 of 28 attempts for 206 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. He added a touchdown on the ground as well.

The Bengals, who are one season removed from a Super Bowl appearance, got off to a shaky start early in the year but have since rebounded to 5-4. They are currently in second place in the NFC North behind the 5-3 Ravens.

Olivia Holzmacher (far right) attends Sunday’s Bengals game on Nov. 6, 2022.

Olivia Holzmacher (far right) took to her Instagram Stories during the Bengals’ win on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.



Burrow, the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has been supported each week by Holzmacher, whether at home or on the road.

Holzmacher was a staple at Bengals games during the team’s postseason run in early 2022, including the team’s Super Bowl loss to the Rams in February.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. AP

“Super Bowl LVI. Such an experience this weekend. Entirely proud. Thank you Cincinnati,” she wrote on social media at the time.

The Bengals are on a bye next week and will return for a primetime showdown against the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 20.