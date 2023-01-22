Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, shows support at Bengals’ win

It seems Olivia Holzmacher is digging the view in snowy Buffalo.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the girlfriend of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow posted a supportive message ahead of Cincinnati’s divisional-round playoff win over the Bills.

Captioning the post, “GL,” or “good luck,” Holzmacher zoomed in from her suite at Highmark Stadium to the field, where Burrow, 26, was seen warming up with teammates.

The Bengals got off to a hot start in Buffalo, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter and taking a 17-7 lead at halftime. Cincinnati cruised the rest of the way, winning 27-10.

The Bengals now head to Kansas City next weekend for a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship against the Chiefs, who knocked off the Jaguars on Saturday, 27-20.

Olivia Holzmacher (bottom left) ahead of the Bengals-Bills game with Morgan Wilson (right) and a friend.

Olivia Holzmacher with her boyfriend, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.



Advertisement Olivia Holzmacher wrote a message to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) ahead of the team’s playoff game on Jan. 22, 2023.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks on prior to a playoff clash against the Bills on Jan. 22, 2023.



Holzmacher, who has been linked to Burrow since 2017, has supported Cincinnati both at home and on the road this season. She frequently watches games with Morgan Wilson, the wife of Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Morgan posted a playful selfie on her Instagram that featured Holzmacher and their pal.

Burrow, the Bengals’ third-year quarterback, could be gearing up for a lucrative offseason, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting Sunday how Cincinnati is looking to ink the former first-overall pick to an extension.

The quarterback is one season removed from a Super Bowl appearance, as he and the Bengals fell short last February in a 23-20 loss to the Rams.