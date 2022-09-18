Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher playful with Bengals WAG

Joe Burrow’s favorite cheerleader, girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher, is ready for some football.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, Holzmacher got playful in an Instagram Story with pal Morgan Wilson, who is married to Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson.

The twosome — who cheered on the Bengals during their playoff run last season — smiled for the camera as they showed off their game-day attire.

Morgan Wilson and Olivia Holzmacher got playful Sunday on Instagram ahead of the Bengals-Cowboys game. Instagram/Morgan Wilson

The twosome smiled for the camera in their game-day attire. Instagram/Morgan Wilson

Morgan Wilson and Olivia Holzmacher supported the Bengals on the road last season during their playoff push. Instagram/Olivia Holzmacher

The Bengals are looking to bounce back this week after a rough outing against the Steelers in Week 1, when Burrow threw four interceptions.

“It’s frustrating, but I had faith that we’d come back,” the 25-year-old quarterback said postgame. “I’m proud of the way we played in the second half. We came back strong and put ourselves in position to win the game.”

Although the AFC North matchup did go into overtime, the Steelers managed to top their division rivals, 23-20. Burrow, the Bengals’ first overall pick in 2020, threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

The Bengals are seeking their first win of the season on Sunday against the 0-1 Cowboys. Dallas is without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for several weeks as he recovers from surgery on his throwing thumb.

Olivia Holzmacher is the longtime girlfriend of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Instagram/Olivia Holzmacher

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to throw on Sept. 11, 2022. Getty Images

When Burrow does take the field at AT&T Stadium, Holzmacher will be supporting him from the stands.

First linked in 2017, Holzmacher has been an integral part of Burrow’s NFL journey, both the highs and lows. In February, she penned a touching message to the quarterback following the Bengals’ Super Bowl loss to the Rams.

“Still beyond proud,” she wrote on social media at the time.