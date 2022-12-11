Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher gets playful with Bengals WAG

Olivia Holzmacher is back in action on Bengals game day.

The longtime girlfriend of quarterback Joe Burrow showed off her pregame routine Sunday in a new Instagram video that featured pal Morgan Wilson, the wife of Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson.

In the black-and-white clip, which was posted on Holzmacher’s Instagram Stories, the duo can be seen bundled up in their winter gear as they smile for the camera.

This past week has been a big one for Burrow, who not only defeated the Chiefs last Sunday in a rematch of January’s AFC Championship game, but he celebrated his 26th birthday on Saturday, too.

Holzmacher, who has been linked to Burrow since 2017, posted a series of pics from the festivities on her Instagram Story, which included some sweet treats.

“Had the fridge stocked with every favorite birthday dessert ready to go BUT pumpkin pie was the chosen one LOL,” Holzmacher posted Saturday on her page.

Burrow and the 8-4 Bengals are pushing toward another postseason run following a Super Bowl loss to the Rams in February. Through 12 games this season, Burrow — the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft — has thrown for 3,446 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

When the Bengals take the field against the Browns in Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon, Holzmacher and Wilson will likely be cheering on the home team nearby.

The twosome, who frequently attend Bengals games together, documented their playoff adventures on social media last season. Should Cincinnati advance to the postseason yet again, expect more content to come from Holzmacher and Wilson.