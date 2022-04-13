Joe Burrow’s girlfriend cheers him on for Reds’ first pitch

Take Joe Burrow out to the ball game.

On Tuesday, the Bengals quarterback threw out the first pitch during the Reds’ home opener against the Cleveland Guardians at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, where he tossed the ball to his coach, Zac Taylor.

Burrow, 25, threw the ball right over the home plate and drew cheers from the crowd, which included teammate Ja’Marr Chase and longtime girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher, who posted clips from the afternoon outing on her Instagram Story.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws out the first pitch before Tuesday’s Cincinnati Reds game Getty Images

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, captured the moment the quarterback threw the pitch on Tuesday Instagram/Olivia Holzmacher

The former first-overall pick is gearing up for his third NFL season after he and the Bengals came up short in Super Bowl 2022 in February, losing to the Rams, 23-20.

Following the game, Holzmacher — who has been linked to Burrow since 2017 — congratulated the former LSU product on an incredible year.

“Still beyond proud,” she posted to her Instagram Story at the time.

Joe Burrow has been linked to girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher since 2017 Instagram/Olivia Holzmacher

The couple, here with UFC announcer Bruce Buffer, took in a fight night event in March 2022 Instagram/Olivia Holzmacher

Last month, Burrow and Holzmacher enjoyed a fight night date night in Ohio, where they posed for photos in front of the octagon with UFC cage announcer Bruce Buffer.

Holzmacher has long been by Burrow’s side and celebrated his life-changing evening in April 2020, when the Bengals drafted him with the No. 1 pick.

“Tonight a new chapter starts for you! Thankful to be by your side joe and to be a part of the the past three seasons. I’ve had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds. Tonight will be once in a lifetime night for you,” she wrote on Instagram two years ago.

Olivia Holzmacher (right) cheered on boyfriend Joe Burrow at the Super Bowl in February 2022 Instagram/Olivia Holzmacher

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow readies to throw a pass during Super Bowl 2022 in February Getty Images

Holzmacher has since become a staple at Bengals games and cheered for them on the road during their playoff push last season.