Joe Burrow’s girlfriend celebrates Bengals’ win over Buccaneers

The WAGs of Bengals players had a blast during Cincinnati’s road win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, took to her Instagram story to share a smiling selfie at the game with Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson’s wife, Morgan. The couple tied the knot in July.
“Winner winners,” Holzmacher wrote over the photo, which was initially shared by Wilson.
The Bengals WAGs are often seen together supporting their respective partners at games. Last week, Holzmacher and Wilson posed for a video together while in Cleveland, where the Bengals defeated the Browns, 23-10.
The pair recreated the clip in a separate video that Wilson shared to her Instagram Story Sunday, writing, “Had to go round 2.”
Earlier this month, Burrow and Holzmacher celebrated the quarterback’s 26th birthday with some delicious-looking desserts, as she shared on Instagram at the time.
The longtime couple are fairly private about the their relationship. Holzmacher, an Ohio State alum, has been by Burrow’s side throughout his OSU and LSU tenures. They have been linked since 2017, before Burrow transferred to LSU.
Burrow threw four touchdowns in his first start against Tom Brady. He finished 27 of 39 for 200 yards and an interception to rally past the Bucs, 34-23. It marked Cincinnati’s sixth straight victory.
Burrow — the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft — has thrown for 3,885 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions through 14 games this season. Cincinnati is pushing for a deep playoff run after a Super Bowl loss to the Rams in February.
The AFC North-leading Bengals visit the Patriots (7-7) on Saturday.