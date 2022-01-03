Joe Burrow smokes cigar after Bengals win AFC North title

Joe Burrow loves a celebratory cigar.

The quarterback, after leading the Bengals to a dramatic 34-31 win over the Chiefs Sunday to clinch the AFC North, capped off the victory with a stogie.

Cincinnati wideout Ja’Marr Chase showed Burrow with a cigar in his mouth in an Instagram Live video, filmed in the locker room after the game, nearly two years after he did the same in the LSU locker room when he led the Tigers a national championship in 2020.

Chase, who finished with 11 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns, laughed while his former LSU teammate puffed on the cigar running back Joe Mixon gave to him a few weeks ago.

Another video shows Burrow dancing with a cigar in his mouth, while sporting a “Bengals Run The North” t-shirt.

Burrow and Chase both had standout performances in the division-clinching game.

Burrow’s accuracy was on point, having completed 30 of 39 for 466 yards and four touchdowns. He broke the franchise record for passing yards in a season (4,611), surpassing current Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, who had 4,293 yards in 2013.

Joe Burrow led the Bengals to a win over the Chiefs. Getty Images

Chase set a record for receiving yards in a season by a rookie. He has 1,429 yards with one game left in regular season, surpassing Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, who had 1,400 yards in 2020.

“That was fun,” Burrow said after the game, later praising his wide receiver in Chase.

“If you play one-on-one, good luck with that. I know he’s down there somewhere,” Burrow said. “I just throw it and let him make a play.”

After clinching the AFC North title Sunday, the Bengals are seeking their first postseason win in 31 years.

Cincinnati finishes the regular season next Sunday at Cleveland.