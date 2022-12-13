Joe Burrow responds to Haven Wolfe wisdom teeth TikTok video

At least he’s ambitious.

During an appearance on the “Manningcast” on ESPN, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow responded to a now-viral video by Cincinnati fan Haven Wolfe, whose mom filmed her ranting about Burrow after having her wisdom teeth removed last month.

In the video, Wolfe can be seen crying while seemingly admitting that she has a crush on the third-year quarterback, who is in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher.

“I know he’s got a girlfriend and I’m happy for him but I’m not happy for me in that situation,” Wolfe says in the video. “He’s talented but let’s be honest, I go for ambition, not looks.”

When asked by Eli Manning if he found Wolfe’s comments to be insulting or flattering, Burrow joked: “It sounds like I’m being called ugly if you ask me. I could be wrong.”

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on the “Manningcast” during “Monday Night Football” on Dec. 12, 2022. Twitter

“But you’re ambitious,” Eli said. “She’s complimenting your ambition, I think.”

Burrow responded with, “I guess I am ambitious.”

Meanwhile, Peyton Manning chimed in, adding, “Nobody can ever say you’re not ambitious Joe. Don’t ever let them take that from you buddy.”

Bengals fan Haven Wolfe in a tearful video ranting about Joe Burrow after having her wisdom teeth removed in November 2022. Instagram/Haven Wolfe

Wolfe, who is the in-stadium host for the Cincinnati Reds, shared the video to Instagram, writing, “I had my wisdom teeth removed on Tuesday. ‘Apparently’ these are my thoughts going into Week 11… Go Bengals! 🖤🧡 @bengals.”

During an appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Up and Adams” show, Wolfe said she wore a Burrow jersey to get her wisdom teeth removed and was put under anesthesia.

“I have this terrible fear of needles and I went into the surgery room already crying because I knew they were going to give me an IV,” Wolfe said. “So I went to sleep crying and you can have emotional reactions to anesthesia. It’s really common. Naturally, I woke up crying as well.”

Wolfe said her doctor suggested that her mother should talk to her about something that would make her happy.

“I had my Joe Burrow jersey on that day and my mom was like, ‘Well we’ll just talk about the Bengals,’” she recalled. “It was supposed to cheer me up. …I look like a 12-year-old rabid teenager out there, it’s been really amazing because of course it’s interesting and fun to see myself on all these sports pages.”