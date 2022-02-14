Joe Burrow-Kid Cudi bromance grows after Bengals’ Super Bowl 56 loss to Rams

Cleveland Cincinnati is the reason.

The Bengals lost Super Bowl 56 to the Rams on Sunday, in case you didn’t hear. It had pretty much everything you’d expect from a Super Bowl: Some controversy, clean competition, some highlight-reel plays and late-game drama that kept fans glued to their TV sets throughout the game.

While Joe Burrow didn’t walk out with a ring, he still seemed to enjoy himself: Kid Cudi, a personal favorite of Burrow’s, said the QB crafted his setlist at the Bengals’ Super Bowl afterparty, putting a sweetener on an otherwise bummer of an end.

Performed at the Bengals after party w Joe and the boyz. He made the set list. All his favorite Cudi jams. We all had some fun tn. ☺️ Sent them off w a lot of love. ❤️❤️ Congrats on an epic season fellas!! We back next year! #WhoDey #Bengals — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) February 14, 2022

Burrow actually wound up on stage with Cudi at the party, too (video contains NSFW language):

Kid Cudi and the legend Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/UpamMyNm1K — Sam Neher (@SamNeher24) February 14, 2022

Just minutes after the Bengals loss, Kid Cudi (full name Scott Mescudi), sent a message of encouragement to Burrow and the Bengals players.

The Bengals quarterback said he would listen to Cudi songs before games to get himself pumped up.

.@KidCudi’s biggest fan is headed to the Super Bowl 🎶🏈 “I listen to strictly Kid Cudi pregame. ‘New York City Rage Fest,’ ‘Soundtrack 2 My Life,’ ‘ Up Up & Away.’ All that good stuff from old Cudi.” – @JoeyB pic.twitter.com/ltUJpljMYy — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 31, 2022

Cudi, a Cleveland native, has been supporting Burrow since the acknowledgement, leading to the duo meeting up in person, with Cudi receiving a signed Burrow uniform after the AFC championship game.

Maybe Burrow can add “Mr. Rager” to his list of nicknames if the bromance continues.