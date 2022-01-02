Joe Burrow injury update: Bengals QB says he’s ‘good enough’ after hurting knee against Chiefs

Amid the celebration in Cincinnati over the Bengals’ division-clinching 34-31 win over the Chiefs on Sunday, there was a pause for concern after quarterback Joe Burrow reached for his knee.

On fourth-and-goal with 50 seconds left, Burrow fired a pass toward Tyler Boyd in the end zone for a potential go-ahead touchdown. The pass was incomplete, but a penalty on the Chiefs for illegal use of hands gave the Bengals a first down.

Burrow was knocked to the ground during the play. He reached for his right knee before hobbling to the sideline. Backup quarterback Brandon Allen came in to take a knee and spike the ball to set up the game-winning field goal by Evan McPherson.

Here’s the latest on the Bengals’ starting quarterback:

Joe Burrow injury update

Cincinnati fans can enjoy the celebration without having to be concerned about their quarterback.

Burrow said after the game he felt “good enough” and confirmed that he hurt his right knee. His rookie season ended in November 2020 when he tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee.

“It was my right knee that was a little sore after the Chargers game (in Week 13), I think it was, so (I) just reaggravated it a little bit. Nothing serious,” Burrow said.

Bengals fans certainly have had reason to be concerned about his health this season. Burrow entered the week having been sacked 47 times, most in the NFL. The Chiefs added four more to the total Sunday. Burrow extended his “lead” over the Titans’ Ryan Tannehill, who is at 46 after Tennessee’s 34-3 win over the Dolphins. No other quarterback has been sacked more than 38 times this season.

Burrow has endeared himself to Cincinnati fans since being drafted first overall in 2020. This season, he has set Cincinnati records with 34 passing touchdowns and 4,611 passing yards. The Bengals won their first AFC North title since 2015 on Sunday and swept both the Ravens and the Steelers in the same season for the first time since 2009.

Burrow will face the Browns in Week 18 to conclude the regular season. He and the Bengals will then turn to the postseason, where they will vie for their first playoff win since 1990.