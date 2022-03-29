Joe Burrow, girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher have UFC date night

Joe Burrow is enjoying the offseason with his biggest supporter, girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Holzmacher shared a collection of photos from the couple’s recent outing at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, where they took in UFC Fight Night over the weekend.

In one photo, Holzmacher and Burrow, 25, pose side by side in front of the octagon before being joined by Bruce Buffer, UFC’s cage announcer, in a separate shot.

Olivia Holzmacher and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during UFC Fight Night on Saturday, March 26, 2022 Instagram/Olivia Holzmacher

The couple posed with UFC announcer Bruce Buffer Instagram/Olivia Holzmacher

Burrow and Holzmacher have been laying low following February’s Super Bowl, when the Bengals lost to the Rams, 23-20.

Holzmacher, who has been linked to the former first-overall pick since 2017, supported Burrow throughout the postseason and cheered for the Bengals both at home and on the road. She congratulated the team on an incredible season following the Super Bowl loss.

“Super Bowl LVI. Such an experience this weekend. Entirely proud. Thank you Cincinnati,” she posted on Instagram in February.

Burrow readies to throw a pass during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13, 2022 Getty Images

With Burrow’s focus on the 2022 season, he has been helping the Bengals build a stronger roster. In fact, he helped recruit La’el Collins during free agency by hosting the former Cowboys tackle at his house with teammates, who dined on crackers and cupcakes.

“I feel like I was at my little brother’s house when I walked in. Nobody was uptight. Everyone was just cool. Just like the locker room. For me, that was special, man. It was authentic. It was real and it was pure. For me, that was everything in the world,” Collins previously told The Athletic.