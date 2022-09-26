Joe Burrow, girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher get cozy after Bengals’ win

Joe Burrow celebrated the Bengals’ first win of the season Sunday with his biggest supporter.

A short time after the Bengals topped the Jets at home, 27-12, Burrow’s longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, shared a cozy couple’s photo from MetLife Stadium.

“Pretty pretty pretttty good,” Holzmacher wrote on Instagram, appearing to channel Larry David from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in the caption.

Joe Burrow and girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher celebrate the Bengals’ win over the Jets on Sept. 25, 2022. Instagram/Olivia Holzmacher

Burrow, who is in his third season with the Bengals, completed 23 of 36 attempts for 275 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Cincinnati won the coin toss at the start of the game and opted to keep the ball to gain an early lead. Burrow, 25, remarked in his postgame press conference that he thought it “was a good call.”

Quarterback Joe Burrow(#9) looks to throw a pass during the Bengals-Jets game on Sept. 25, 2022.

Quarterback Joe Burrow holds onto the ball during the Bengals-Jets game on Sept. 25, 2022.



“Obviously, we put seven on the board on that first drive but if you go three-and-out it’s a different conversation. We came out aggressive and it paid off for us,” he said.

The Bengals will look to improve to 2-2 on Thursday night, when they face the undefeated Dolphins at home in Cincinnati.

Leading up to Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium, Holzmacher — who has been linked to Burrow since 2017 — chronicled her New York adventures with pal Morgan Wilson, who is married to Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson.

Olivia Holzmacher (right) frequently watches Bengals games with Morgan Wilson (left), the wife of Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson.

Olivia Holzmacher (left) supports the Bengals in Jan. 2022.



The twosome ventured to Times Square and Central Park, as documented on Holzmacher’s Instagram Stories, before dining out for sushi.

Holzmacher and Wilson frequently watch Bengals games together, even following Cincinnati on the road last season during the team’s playoff run, which included a Super Bowl appearance in February.