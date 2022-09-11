Joe Burrow commits four turnovers in first half vs. Steelers

Joe Burrow led the Bengals on a surprise run to the Super Bowl last season, but he’s off to a rocky start in the 2022 opener.
Burrow’s first pass of the season was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Minkah Fitzpatrick, the first of the quarterback’s four turnovers in the first half in Cincinnati on Sunday.
Fitzpatrick’s 31-yard pick-six 2:17 into the first quarter opened the scoring for the Steelers en route to a 17-6 halftime lead.
Pittsburgh linebacker Alex Highsmith also strip-sacked Burrow for a fumble later in the first quarter, with the ball recovered by Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.
Burrow, who threw for 34 touchdowns with 14 interceptions last season, also was picked off by TJ Watt and Cameron Sutton before halftime.