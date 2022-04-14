Joe Burrow asks Joey Votto if he’s too old for TikTok

Will Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow influence Joey Votto to retire from TikTok?

Votto referenced his social media activity Wednesday on Instagram, where he posted a photo of himself with Burrow, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch Tuesday during the Reds’ home opener.

“This is me asking @joeyb_9 to do a Tik Tok. He said, aren’t you a little old for Tik Tok? (me 😢),” Votto wrote in his caption.

Joey Votto with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during Tuesday’s Reds’ home opener Instagram/Joey Votto

Burrow before throwing the first pitch of the Reds’ home opener on Tuesday Getty Images

The Reds first baseman later thanked the Bengals for visiting the Great American Ball Park this week while sharing an anecdote about his Super Bowl 2022 viewing experience.

“Later I told him [Burrow] about watching the final minutes of the Super Bowl at the top of a hike with my trainer in Hawaii. Here is the photo. What a pleasure meeting everyone from the @bengals yesterday. Thank you for coming!” Votto exclaimed.

Votto turned heads on TikTok last week after he shared a video of himself dressed in a Hogwarts uniform from the Harry Potter franchise while emulating a dance from Doja Cat.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto Getty Images

In the clip, the 38-year-old is seen wearing a red wig, a la Potter pal Ron Weasley, just as Doja Cat did in her video.

Fans on social media were quick to troll Votto and questioned his motives for posting the clip, which he’s since deleted.

Votto, who has spent his entire 16-season MLB career with the Reds, has over 145,000 followers on TikTok, where he’s shared videos with teammates from inside the locker room and in the team’s training facility.