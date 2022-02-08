Joe Burrow and the youngest Super Bowl QBs

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

Joe Burrow should not be here. Not yet, anyway. No previous No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick had led a team to a Super Bowl in just two years.

It took Peyton Manning nine years to reach the apex of the sport. Eli Manning, John Elway, Terry Bradshaw and Cam Newton needed five years. Troy Aikman and Drew Bledsoe waited four years. Somehow, Jared Goff played in the Super Bowl in his third season. But most top picks never play in the game. Most never come close.

Burrow is in position to become the first player to win a Heisman Trophy, national championship and Super Bowl. He is also one win from tying Russell Wilson as the fourth-youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl (25 years, 65 days), barely one year removed from suffering a torn ACL and MCL — plus PCL and meniscus damage — and missing the final six games of his rookie season.