The Hamden Journal

Joe Buck, Fox ripped for handling of Donald Parham Jr. injury in Chiefs-Chargers

Joe Buck, Fox ripped for handling of Donald Parham Jr. injury in Chiefs-Chargers

Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. was taken off the field on a stretcher early in the first quarter of Los Angeles’ game against Kansas City on Thursday after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury.

No details about Parham’s injury, which occurred when his head hit the turf, were immediately known. Regardless, Fox’s broadcast spent a significant amount of time both zooming in on Parham’s face in the aftermath of the injury and discussing the injury at length.

(UPDATE: The Chargers announced that Parham is expected to be released from the hospital on Friday after being diagnosed with a concussion. The team said that Parham was “resting comfortably” at the UCLA Harbor Medical Center.)

MORE: Parham carried off on stretcher early in ‘TNF’ game

Both decisions were met with derision on Twitter, but play-by-play announcer Joe Buck’s comments about the injury in particular created a firestorm. Parham’s arms were shaking when he was being stretchered off the field. Buck said he didn’t want to speculate why, then proceeded to do exactly that.

Buck made his comment flippantly and seemingly off the cuff, without a medical degree or authority of any kind on the topic. As a result, much of Twitter excoriated Buck for his misguided commentary.

MORE: Chiefs vs. Chargers live score, updates from ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Chargers later announced Parham was in stable condition at a local hospital and undergoing tests. As of the third quarter, Buck and Fox had yet to acknowledge or apologize for the long-time broadcaster’s poor choice of words.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.