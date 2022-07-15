Joakim Noah marries supermodel Lais Ribeiro in beach wedding

Joakim Noah married supermodel Lais Ribeiro in a beautiful beach ceremony in Brazil last week — and his photographer was none other than Derrick Rose, his former Bulls teammate.

Noah and Ribeiro — who got engaged at Burning Man festival in 2019 — tied the knot near the ocean in front of their family and friends, including former Knick Taj Gibson and retired forward Chandler Parsons.

Noah looked dapper during the nuptials, dressed in an all-white suit. He rocked a pair of tinted sunglasses, along with his signature top knot hairstyle that was introduced to NBA fans after Chicago selected Noah with the ninth overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.

Ribeiro, a former Victoria’s Secret model, was a vision in a puffy skirt and off-shoulder white dress that featured lace and floral detail.

Lais Ribeiro in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Getty Images

Rose — who wore a tan ensemble with a white undershirt and red hat — was seen snapping photos of the couple throughout the ceremony. The former teammates have remained close since playing together for eight seasons with the Bulls from 2008-16, later reuniting for a season with the Knicks in 2016.

There are also photos on Twitter that show Rose and Noah’s dad, former pro tennis player Yannick, showing off their matching Bob Marley tattoos.

The newlyweds and their guests danced the night away under the stars as colorful strobe lights lit up the evening sky. Noah re-posted a number of Instagram Story videos filmed by guests at the wedding — which showed him holding a bottle of 1942 tequila while being thrust in the air on a chair.

Noah — an All-NBA center and a two-time NBA All-Star — announced his retirement last March and currently acts as a team ambassador for the Bulls. This 2022-23 season will mark the first time in six seasons that Noah is off the books for the Knicks.

The Knicks extended Rose last August on a three-year, $43 million deal. He underwent ankle surgery last December, later undergoing another procedure in February to address a skin infection on his ankle.