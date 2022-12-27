JJ Watt’s wife, Kealia Ohai, pens note after his retirement reveal

No one is more proud of JJ Watt than his wife, Kealia Ohai.

On Tuesday, the same day the Cardinals star, 33, announced his impending retirement from the NFL, Ohai took to Twitter to share a sweet message about the longtime defensive end.

“The greatest,” Ohai gushed of Watt. “I am so proud to be your wife.”

JJ Watt’s wife, Kealia Ohai, posted a supportive message Tuesday after the Cardinals star revealed his impending NFL retirement. Instagram/JJ Watt

Watt, a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, expressed in social media posts his intentions to call it a career after the 2022 season.

“My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude,” Watt said. “It’s been an honor and a pleasure.”

Watt’s post comes two days after he played in what we now know to be his final NFL home game in Arizona, which was attended by his family, including Ohai, and their newborn son, Koa James.

JJ Watt greets wife Kealia Ohai and their newborn son, Koa, ahead of the Cardinals’ game against the Buccaneers on Dec. 25, 2022.

JJ Watt poses with his family during the Cardinals-Buccaneers game on Dec. 25, 2022.



“You are the best. I love you,” Ohai posted Tuesday on Watt’s Instagram page.

Watt has spent the past two years with the Cardinals following his release from the Texans after the 2020-21 regular season. He signed a two-year, $28 million deal with Arizona in March 2021.

The Texans originally selected Watt 11th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Kealia Ohai and JJ Watt have been married since February 2020. Instagram/Kealia Ohai

In response to Tuesday’s retirement reveal, dozens of NFL players flooded Watt’s social media pages with supportive messages.

“One of the best ever,” Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu commented on Instagram, while Watt’s Cardinals teammate, running back James Conner, posted, “Baddest on the Planet.”

It’s been a monumental year for Watt, who welcomed son Koa with Ohai, a professional soccer player, in October.

The couple tied the knot in the Bahamas in Feb. 2020.