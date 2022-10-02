JJ Watt playing for Cardinals days after having ‘heart shocked’

JJ Watt is set to play Sunday for the Cardinals just days after experiencing atrial fibrillation.

Watt, 33, announced the news of his irregular heartbeat on Twitter early Sunday afternoon before the 4:05 p.m. kickoff against the Panthers in Charlotte.

“I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today,” Watt wrote. “I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it.”

JJ Watt revealed Sunday he will play for the Cardinals days after experiencing atrial fibrillation.

JJ Watt (99) of the Cardinals sacks Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sept. 25, 2022.



Watt revealed the scare less than 15 minutes before Jay Glazer reported the news on the Fox NFL pregame show. According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Watt is expected to address the situation after the Cardinals’ game on Sunday.

Watt, in his second season with the Cardinals, has two sacks in two games this year entering Sunday. He was limited to seven games last season due to a shoulder injury. Watt signed with the Cardinals after spending 10 seasons with the Texans.