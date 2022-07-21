JJ Watt paying for fan’s grandpa’s funeral after Twitter post

After a Texans fan attempted to sell some of her J.J. Watt merchandise to fund her grandfather’s funeral, the defensive end swooped in to help pay for the funeral himself.

The fan, Jennifer Simpson, tweeted out a pair of Watt’s Reebok shoes and also mentioned that she was looking to sell a Watt Texans jersey, writing: “I’m only selling because we are raising money for my grandpa’s funeral.”

Watt, the longtime Texans star who now plays for the Cardinals, quote-tweeted Simpson’s original tweet with a gracious offer.

“Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral,” Watt wrote. “I’m sorry for your loss.”

“I freaking love you man. It’s been a hard year for me, and this last month has been hard since the death. I wish I could tell you my story,” Simpson responded.

J.J. Watt on the Cardinals sideline on Nov. 14, 2021. Getty Images

Watt has a strong history of philanthropy, winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2017 for his fundraising efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, in which he raised over $37 million.