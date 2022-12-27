JJ Watt announces retirement in Twitter post

It sounds like J.J. Watt is calling it a career.

He certainly implied as much in a Twitter post on Tuesday – a pair of photos with his wife Kealia and newborn son Koa, in which he said Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers would be his “last ever NFL home game.”

“Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure,” Watt’s tweet read.

J.J. Watt playing for the Cardinals on Oct. 16, 2022. Getty Images

Watt, 33, has played 12 seasons in the NFL, 10 with the Houston Texans and the final two with the Arizona Cardinals. He is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, having won the award in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

He has never made a Super Bowl, but is still a sure-fire Hall of Famer and arguably one of the best to ever play the game.

With two games left, Watt has 111.5 career sacks, which is 38th in NFL history. With another half sack, he could pass his former Cardinals teammate, Chandler Jones.

Arizona has floundered to 4-11 on the season, and a final playoff run for Watt is out of the picture. But if 2022 is indeed his last season, he will leave as a legend.

J.J. Watt playing for the Texans on Jan. 3, 2021. Getty Images

Earlier in the season, it was reported he had a heart issue, though he did not miss any games.