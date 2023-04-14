Jimmy the Jester, professional wrestler, dead at 34

Jimmy the Jester, a professional wrestler on the independent circuit, has died after being involved in a car accident, The Sun reported Thursday.

He was 34 years old.

Jimmy the Jester, whose real name was James Pasquale, wrestled in various promotions, including Titan Championship Wrestling Entertainment, Stand Alone Wrestling, Lucha Riot, WWWA, and Atomic Championship Wrestling, according to the Daily Mail.





Pro wrestler Jimmy the Jester died at 34. Jimmy the Jester/Instagram

Tributes to Jimmy the Jester have continued to pour in after a friend of the New Jersey-based wrestler confirmed the tragedy on social media, The Sun said.

“I just lost somebody that I was hoping would walk through the doors of monster factory again & be the charismatic goof he always was,” tweeted Danny Cage, a coach at the wrestling school Monster Factory where Pasquale trained.

“Then I heard he was planning to come back. Going to miss you Jimmy the Jester!”

“We @4MonsterFactory lost one of our own in JimmyThe Jester!” tweeted Missy Sampson, another coach at the Wrestling Factory.





Jimmy the Jester was born and raised in New Jersey. Kevin Protyvniak/Facebook

“He was a funny guy with a heart of gold! Gone too soon! Please hug your friends and family and remind them you love them! Say a prayer for his family and friends! Till we see you again buddy!”

Erin Trzeciak, who appears to have been Pasquale’s long-term significant other, wrote a heartfelt tribute on Facebook.

“My heart feels so heavy today, never in a million years did I think that I would be writing this. James Pasquale, you emulated such an contagious bright energy wherever you went. I cant even count how many times I’ve heard you tell the same joke or story for the 50th time, already knowing how it would end and you still always found a new way to make me laugh, you just have this sort of presence that cant be described,” Trzeciak wrote.





Tributes have poured in for the late wrestler. Jimmy the Jester/Instagram





Jimmy the Jester trained at The Monster Factory. Jimmy the Jester/Instagram

“You always encouraged me to unapologetically be the loudest craziest version of myself and never apologize for it, and you very much lead by example with that. You gave me the courage to express myself however I wanted, and always made the unconditional love you had known, I dont even know the person I would be now if I hadn’t had you in my life.

“This doesn’t feel real, I cant even begin to wrap my head around the fact that you’re gone. Thank you for being such a light in my life and for so so many amazing memories. You’re loved by so many people and will be very missed Jimmy.”

Find Yourself Wrestling, an independent promotion in New Jersey, announced it will be honoring Pasquale with a 10-bell salute at its event in Ridgefield on Saturday, April 29.