Jimmy Johnson has strong endorsement of Giants’ Brain Daboll

Brian Daboll is utilizing Michael Strahan as a resource, and gained the confidence of a legend.

Strahan joined his former Giants teammate Tiki Barber on WFAN on Tuesday, and revealed that Daboll is inviting past Big Blue greats to spend time around the team and encourage the current players — and also picking legendary coach Jimmy Johnson’s brain for advice.

“Brian Daboll reached out to me last week and asked for Jimmy Johnson’s number — which really surprised me,” Strahan said.

Michael Strahan said Jimmy Johnson is high on Brian Daboll. Getty Images

Brian Daboll joined the Giants as head coach this offseason. Getty Images

Strahan and Johnson — who rebuilt the Dallas Cowboys in the early 1990s and won two Super Bowls in the process — are colleagues in the Fox Sports NFL studio.

“From Belichick to Payton to you name the top coaches in this league — they all talk to Jimmy Johnson, and most of them go down to Florida in the Keys to spend a few days with him on his boat, talking football, and learning from him about leadership, motivating guys and how to coach and deal with all the things that come along with being a professional coach.”

Strahan heard back some positive affirmation after making the connection.

“Jimmy on his own texted me back and say, ‘Hey just wanted you to know, I talked to Brian and the Giants are in great hands.’ That gave me some really serious encouragement,” Strahan said.