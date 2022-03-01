Jimmy Garoppolo’s shoulder surgery won’t impact trade status

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will soon undergo shoulder surgery, according to ESPN, which said the procedure will not impact his trade status.

Garoppolo, who has a year left on his contract extension, will likely still be traded this month, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday — adding that there is “significant interest” in the quarterback from multiple teams.

Garoppolo reportedly suffered the injury during San Francisco’s win over Dallas in last season’s wild card round

According to ESPN, the surgery and recovery will sideline the quarterback until the summer. He is reportedly expected to resume throwing “sometime prior to the July 4 holiday.”

The quarterback is also dealing with a torn thumb ligament he suffered in a Dec. 23 loss to the Titans. He played through the injury in San Francisco’s final five games.

Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams. Getty Images

According to Schefter, Garoppolo does not need surgery on his thumb.

The 30-year-old Garoppolo said last month that he was hoping to avoid surgery on his injured thumb. At the time, ESPN reported that had plans to see a specialist to determine if surgery was needed.

Garoppolo has a year left on the contract extension he signed in 2018 that made him in the highest player in the NFL that year. His no-trade clause expires when the new league year begins on March 16 — the official day trades can be made.

He addressed his playing future during a virtual press conference and said he was talking with 49ers GM John Lynch “about finding the right destination” for the 2022 season.

Garoppolo also made it clear he wants to play for a winning team if he is moved. His season ended after a 20-17 loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship game on Jan. 30.

Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during the regular season while posting a 98.7 quarterback rating. If he is traded the 49ers will likely turn the offense over to Trey Lance, who they drafted No. 3 overall in 2021.