Jimmy Garoppolo trade would be ‘early Christmas’ gift: Rival coach

With trade rumors continuing to swirl around 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the Trey Lance era may soon begin in San Francisco.

According to one rival coach, the starting quarterback switch would be cause for celebration.

A coach whose team will face off against the 49ers this season told The Athletic’s Mike Sando that Christmas will come early this year if San Francisco trades Garoppolo, thus opting to start Lance.

“That would be like my early Christmas present if they just get rid of Jimmy, so that way he can’t play for them, and then make Trey be your guy,” the coach said.

Garoppolo’s trade market has been predominantly quiet so far this offseason, as the 30-year-old recovered from surgery on his throwing shoulder. That could change, however, following news last week that 49ers executives have given Garoppolo’s agent permission to seek a trade.

Jimmy Garoppolo Getty Images

A 49ers-Garoppolo split has seemed all but inevitable after San Francisco selected Lance third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The North Dakota State product, 22, was inconsistent in his little playing time last season, which featured two starts in the absence of an injured Garoppolo.

When Lance was on the field, he threw for 603 yards and five touchdowns against two interceptions, in addition to 168 yards and a rushing touchdown. Despite showcasing his legs and athleticism, issues arose surrounding the quarterback’s arm accuracy – he completed just 57.7 percent of his throws.

These concerns were further enlarged by Colin Cowherd and Mike Silver, who earlier this month claimed a source revealed that Lance suffers from arm fatigue and his passing leaves much to be desired from his coaches.

Trey Lance (5) Getty Images

Regardless, it looks like the 49ers may soon be transitioning to Lance, whether outsiders like it or not.